Real Madrid labour to disappointing draw against Girona

Girona 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have drawn their third La Liga match in a row, as they were held by a defiant Girona side at Montilivi.

A lack of defensive options meant that Xabi Alonso named the returning Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as his centre-back duo, and the former had the best chance of the first half for Real Madrid. His header from close range was well-saved by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, much to the frustration of the Brazil international.

Kylian Mbappe thought he had netted the opening goal soon after, but his poked effort was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up. To make matters worse for Real Madrid, they fell behind before half time when Viktor Tsygankov played in Azzedine Ounahi, who rifled the ball past Thibaut Courtois, who was left with no chance.

Alonso made the decision to bring on Eduardo Camavinga, and he allowed Real Madrid to get a better foothold in the match. On 67 minutes, it paid off when Vinicius Junior won a penalty after he was felled by Hugo Rincon, which allowed Kylian Mbappe to fire beyond Gazzaniga from 12 yards out.

Real Madrid pushed for a winner, and they almost had it in the dying stages of stoppage time. Jude Bellingham played in Mbappe, whose curled effort went agonisingly wide of the Girona goal, and that turned out to be the final action of proceedings in Catalonia.

Real Madrid officially lose their La Liga lead

This result means that Real Madrid have officially relinquished top spot in La Liga. They had fallen behind Barcelona and Villarreal after their victories on Saturday and Sunday respectively, but a victory over Girona would have seen them go back to the summit – but it was not to be for Alonso’s side, who will continue to field questions.