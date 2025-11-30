Real Madrid recorded a third La Liga draw in a row as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Girona at Montilivi.

Thibaut Courtois – 7

Could do little about Girona’s goal, but he did make a couple of very important stops to deny the Catalans what would have been a winner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5

Better in a defensive sense, but his quality of passing and crossing was not as good as it has been in recent weeks – although he did almost supply a wonderful assist for Vinicius Junior in the second half.

Eder Militao – 7

He’s been Real Madrid’s best centre-back this season, and despite only returning from injury for this match, he looked good. In the first half, he was particularly impressive, as he sought to give his side an upper hand by being aggressive in the press.

Antonio Rudiger – 7

Considering he had not played in almost three months prior to this match, it was a positive performance from Rudiger, who looked assured alongside Militao.

Fran Garcia – 6.5

Did well in the first half, albeit he had little success in an attacking sense.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Helped establish control in the second half, but he was often bested by Azzedine Ounahi in the first period.

Federico Valverde – 6

He cannot seem to get involved in matches. This was another that appeared to largely pass him by, although he did have some nice link-up moments with Trent.

Arda Guler – 6

Struggled to get involved in a meaningful sense before being taken off at half time.

Jude Bellingham – 7

Good in a defensive sense, but he did not have much success in Girona’s final third.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Real Madrid’s best attacking threat by a distance, and he deservedly earned the penalty for the equalising goal.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

Scored again, but he really should have found the back of the net on at least one other occasion. He also had a goal denied in the first half after he inadvertently handled the ball.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga – 7

Gave more control to Real Madrid in the second half.

Rodrygo – 6

Did not have the desired impact.

Alvaro Carreras – N/A

Came on late.

Gonzalo Garcia – N/A

Also appeared as a late substitute.