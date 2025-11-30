Real Betis made it back-to-back El Gran Derbi victories over Sevilla on Sunday, but that was not the main story from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. In the closing stages, the occasion descended into chaos when supporters started throwing a number of items in the direction of the visiting players.

Goals from Pablo Fornals and substitute Sergi Altimira had Betis 2-0 up in the 87th minutes, mere seconds after Isaac Romero had been sent off for lashing out at Valentin Gomez. Natan celebrated a tackle right in front of the Sevilla supporters, who in turn, starting to throw objects in the direction of Los Verdiblancos’ players.

El Gran Derbi comes to a halt as tempers flare between players and supporters 😡 Objects thrown from the stands and growing unrest put the match at risk of being permanently suspended 😱 Presented by @sbk | 18+ | Please Gamble Responsibly pic.twitter.com/3Q0RFzEvHb — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 30, 2025

Bartra y Natan celebran 2 acciones a los ultras del Sevilla. Lanzan botellas y mecheros El árbitro manda a todos a vestuarios y SÓLO se van los tres árbitros. Los dos entrenadores piden que no pare. Los jugadores se niegan a ir. El mejor derbi del mundo. #ElGranDerbi https://t.co/AQQZUJAzOD — Andrés (@AndresRosero_) November 30, 2025

As per La Liga guidelines, the match was brought to a halt by on-field referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who discussed the situation with managers Matias Almeyda and Manuel Pellegrini. The officials had tried to get the players to return to the dressing room, but when they refused, they themselves walked out temporarily.

In the end, the match resumed, and after eight minutes of stoppage time, Munuera Montero blew his whistle to signal the end of the match. It ensured another impressive victory for Betis, who win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for the first time in over seven years.

Sevilla could be set for hefty punishment

La Liga will certainly be launching a full investigation into the matter, and once that is concluded, there is bound to be a significant punishment heading Sevilla’s way. A fine is very much possible, while there could also be chances for a partial stadium closure for Los Nervionenses’ upcoming home matches – which has been the case in the past.

That investigation will be worked on over the coming week or two, and when it concludes, it will be very interesting to see what the outcome is. As for Betis, their focus is solely on celebrating a second successive victory in El Gran Derbi.