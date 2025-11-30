Barcelona scouted Bundesliga star during international break

Barcelona are stepping up their efforts in preparation of next summer’s eagerly-anticipated transfer window. The plan is for a centre-back and striker to be signed, but there is also scope for another winger to be added to Hansi Flick’s squad.

Due to the summer departure of Inigo Martinez, as well as the expected exit of Robert Lewandowski at the end of the current season, Barcelona must addressed the central defensive and striker positions in 2026. On top of this, it must be established whether Marcus Rashford is signed on a permanent basis – and if he does not stay, a new winger would also be required.

Barcelona will decide closer to next summer whether to seek a permanent deal for Rashford, but in the meantime, they have stepped up their pursuit of a long-term winger target: Antonio Nusa. As per Sport, the 20-year-old was scouted by the Catalans during the recent international break.

Nusa featured in both of Norway’s World Cup qualifying victories over Estonia and Italy, and he even scored in the match at the San Siro. Joao Amaral, Barcelona’s new head of scouting and assistant to sporting director Deco, was present at that match, as he took in the performance of the RB Leipzig man.

Barcelona interest in Nusa dates back to 2024

Barcelona have been interested in Nusa for at least 18 months. They considered signing him prior to his Leipzig move in the summer of 2024, and there were renewed links during the summer. He is considered to be differential player, and given that he is eight years younger than Rashford, there is a good chance that he is favoured over the Manchester United loanee.

It is clear that Barcelona must prioritise the centre-back and striker positions next summer, but if there is money in the bank over the coming years, Nusa would be a good addition – whether that be instead of Rashford, or even alongside him.