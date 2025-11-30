Barcelona explain why Hansi Flick was dejected after Alaves victory

Barcelona may have won 3-1 against Alaves on Saturday, but it was far from an ideal afternoon’s work for the Catalans. They struggled to asset their dominance at the Spotify Camp Nou, and this was acknowledged by Hansi Flick when he spoke to the media in the aftermath of the La Liga clash.

The current situation with Barcelona has taken its toll on Flick, who was pictured in an emotional state in the aftermath of Saturday’s match. As per pictures from DAZN, he had to be consoled by Raphinha, who was one of the standout performers for the current league leaders against Alaves.

🚨 Hansi Flick: “After the end of the match, Raphinha was telling me the same thing I said last time: We will improve. We will be much better in the upcoming matches”. 🎥 @DAZN_ES pic.twitter.com/vjJaZJdV3e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2025

MD have not shed more light on the situation. They consulted Barcelona sources, who confirmed that Flick was dejected due to having two of his backroom staff sent off in the closing stages of the match. The German was said to have expressed his anger to the fourth official, so it is claimed that he was in the process of calming down when the video of himself and Raphinha emerged.

José Ramón de la Fuente, Barcelona goalkeeping coach, and Marcus Sorg, Flick’s assistant, were both dismissed for complaining about a decision, which means that they will both be missing from the dugout for Tuesday’s showdown clash against Atletico Madrid, which also takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Flick has shown his frustration more this season

This season has been particularly difficult for Barcelona, and this has taken its toll on Flick. Throughout his managerial career, he has been known as a cool-headed coach, but over the last few months, he has been visibly angry at a number of decisions that referees have made in matches involving the Catalans.

It has been a difficult spell for Barcelona, but the victory over Alaves was their fourth in a row in La Liga. It means they are top of the standings at the moment, although they will be re-passed by Real Madrid if Xabi Alonso’s side win at Girona on Sunday.