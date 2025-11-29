Real Madrid return to La Liga action on Sunday with a trip to Catalonia, as they face a struggling Girona side at Montilivi. Los Blancos are hoping to build on their midweek victory over Olympiacos, which was their first win in four matches across all competitions.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso spoke on the current situation with his side ahead of Sunday’s match.

“We know that it is a game after the last one in Athens in the Champions League. In La Liga we need to win away from home with a very tight schedule, we need a good game and a good victory.”

Alonso also provided much-needed good news on the injury front. Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Franco Mastantuono will all be named in the matchday squad to travel to Montilivi, although there was some bad news, with Dean Huijsen having yet to recover from knee discomfort.

“We have recovered Rudiger and Militao. Asencio we hope he can enter the squad, but Dean not yet. We hope he is ready for the match against Athletic. Franco is also in the squad – he is better, he is training without discomfort, without pain, and he is training in that dynamic. We decided to stop because he was playing in pain, but he is already recovered.”

Alonso delighted by Mendy performance vs Olympiacos

One player that recently returned from injury was Ferland Mendy, who made his first start of the season against Olympiacos on Wednesday. Alonso admitted that he was very impressed by the Frenchman’s performance in Athens.

“It left a good taste in my mouth. It’s the first game we’ve played with him. We didn’t know where he was going to be in the competition and he did very well. He’s a great defender and gives you a lot of security at the back. Coming back and feeling like this is great news.”