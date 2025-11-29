Xabi Alonso reacts to Joan Laporta comments on Real Madrid

News over the last 48 hours has been dominated by Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s comments about Real Madrid, in which he claimed that officials at the Bernabeu club “have Barcelona-itis”.

These remarks came after Florentino Perez’s comments during last weekend’s Real Madrid General Assembly, as he highlighted supposed favouritism from referees towards Barcelona. As expected, head coach Xabi Alonso was asked about the subject during his pre-match press conference ahead of Los Blancos’ trip to Girona, although he refused to give him of a reaction, as per Diario AS.

“There are populist messages. Let’s focus on what is ours, win it in a sporting and deserved way, every game is a test for it.”

Real Madrid returned to winning ways against Olympiacos on Wednesday, following three winless matches in a row across all competitions. Alonso is now hoping to see his side kick on over the coming weeks.

“We have had good phases of play. We need that dominance, control, continuity, perseverance, which especially in the defensive phase we have been growing. I’m not happy with anything, especially with the goals conceded in recent games; we are under construction.”

Alonso: This team is united

Over the last few weeks, there has been numerous reports about players being unhappy with Alonso, although this has appeared to have now been settled in-house. He reiterated that he is happy with how things have been with his side since his arrival.

“I have always felt that the team is united and that we all know what the objective is, to reach the end with a chance of winning everything. We are together in the good and not so good times. We have a good connection on a day-to-day basis. Despite everything that sounds and what they want, we are very solid from within.”