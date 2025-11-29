Barcelona are heading for the summit of La Liga, having scored a third goal late on against Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona had been yet to concede at their stadium since returning earlier this month, but that run came to an end. A corner from the right found its way to Pablo Ibanez, and the midfielder stabbed the ball beyond Joan Garcia with only 45 seconds on the clock. However, the home side were only behind for seven minutes, as the equalising goal came from Lamine Yamal. A cutback from the left came to the 18-year-old, who could not miss from only a few yards out.

Barcelona completed the comeback on 26 minutes, with Dani Olmo firing home from a Raphinha cutback for his first goal at club level since September. In stoppage time, the Spain international has struck his second of the afternoon to seal a 3-1 victory for the Catalans.