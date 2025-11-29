Alaves Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona fall behind early to Alaves before Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo seal comeback

Barcelona had gone behind in their La Liga clash against Alaves, but they have now taken the lead after 26 minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona had been yet to concede at their stadium since returning earlier this month, but that run came to an end. A corner from the right found its way to Pablo Ibanez, and the midfielder stabbed the ball beyond Joan Garcia with only 45 seconds on the clock.

However, Barcelona were only behind for seven minutes, as the equalising goal came from Lamine Yamal. A cutback from the left came to the 18-year-old, who could not miss from only a few yards out.

Barcelona have now completed the comeback, with Dani Olmo firing home from a Raphinha cutback for his first goal at club level since September.

Barcelona are without the services of Frenkie de Jong for this one, which will make their task of victory more difficult. They would have been disheartened after conceding early, but they are now ahead, which will be a relief for Hansi Flick.

