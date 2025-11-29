Barcelona had gone behind in their La Liga clash against Alaves, but they have now taken the lead after 26 minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona had been yet to concede at their stadium since returning earlier this month, but that run came to an end. A corner from the right found its way to Pablo Ibanez, and the midfielder stabbed the ball beyond Joan Garcia with only 45 seconds on the clock.

🚨🇪🇸 BARCELONA HAVE GONE BEHIND AFTER ONLY 44 SECONDS AGAINST ALAVES! Barcelona 0-1 Alaves.pic.twitter.com/n9qKE7RHNY — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 29, 2025

ALAVÉS TAKE THE LEAD VS. BARCA AT THE CAMP NOU INSIDE 45 SECONDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/BypZ1rKjCj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2025

However, Barcelona were only behind for seven minutes, as the equalising goal came from Lamine Yamal. A cutback from the left came to the 18-year-old, who could not miss from only a few yards out.

🚨🇪🇸 LAMINE YAMAL HAS EQUALIZED FOR BARCELONA! Barcelona 1-1 Alaves.pic.twitter.com/Qd5hGuhBf9 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 29, 2025

LAMINE YAMAL SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL AT THE NEW CAMP NOU 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kldy029TXR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2025

Barcelona have now completed the comeback, with Dani Olmo firing home from a Raphinha cutback for his first goal at club level since September.

🚨🇪🇸 DANI OLMO GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD! Barcelona 2-1 Alaves.pic.twitter.com/44JSrCt1Ac — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 29, 2025

RAPHINHA AT IT AGAIN WITH THE ASSIST TO OLMO! WHAT A RETURN TO THE STARTING LINEUP FOR THE BRAZILIAN 👏 pic.twitter.com/ry1Ced9oq5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2025

Barcelona are without the services of Frenkie de Jong for this one, which will make their task of victory more difficult. They would have been disheartened after conceding early, but they are now ahead, which will be a relief for Hansi Flick.