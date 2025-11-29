Real Madrid to ignore Joan Laporta’s “Barcelona-itis” remarks

The last 24-48 hours in Spanish football has been dominated by a public war of words involving Real Madrid and Barcelona. It started on the back of comments made by Florentino Perez during last weekend’s General Assembly, and on Friday, a response came from his opposite number, Joan Laporta.

Perez claimed that Barcelona are historically favoured by referees in La Liga, and in response, Laporta hit out at a supposed obsession that Real Madrid have with their El Clasico rivals. The situation has kept many onlookers interested, with many wondering how it will evolve over the coming days.

However, it is about to end. As per Cadena Cope (via MD), Real Madrid do not intend to issue any further comment on the matter, outside of Xabi Alonso’s vague remarks during his press conference on Saturday.

Real Madrid and Perez consider the matter closed, as they consider that “everything that had to be said was already said” during the Assembly last weekend. As such, there will be no further public comments on the matter from them, with it deemed not appropriate to reply to Laporta’s words.

Real Madrid and Barcelona tensions remain strained

Off the pitch, Real Madrid and Barcelona had been in good relations, particularly due to their shared goal of launching the European Super League. However, things have turned sour over the last couple of years, particularly due to the Negreira case, with Los Blancos prepared to stand against their bitter rivals amid allegations of sporting corruption.

Barcelona have also moved away from the Super League, as they prepare to realign themselves with UEFA and the ECA. This has left Real Madrid out of their own with A22, the controversial competition’s organisers, in seeking to get it off the ground over the next few months/years.