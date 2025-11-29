Barcelona made it four La Liga wins in a row on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou, and one of the positives from the match was Raphinha’s performance. The winger produced a strong display on his first start in two months, following his recovery from back-to-back hamstring injuries.

As per MD, Raphinha evaluated his time on the pitch when speaking to the media post-match, as he also touched on his current physical condition.

“I try to give my best in the minutes I’m on the pitch. With being able to start in the eleven, I am quite happy. What I do is try to help the team as much as I can and I am satisfied with this. I’m trying to look for my best version physically.

“I’m not yet fit to play 90 minutes, but the minutes I’m on the pitch I try to give my best. Obviously, in the second half I felt a bit tired, but as I said, I’m looking for my best physical version and I’m working very hard for this. I hope I can recover this version as quickly as possible.”

Raphinha: I think we are not at our best

Raphinha also agreed with his manager that Barcelona are significantly away from their best level at the moment.

“The coach felt that we could have done much more on the pitch. As players, we also know that we can do better. His feeling is that the team is not playing at its best. I also think that we are not at our best and we have to improve a lot.

“In today’s match the most important thing was to come out with the victory. The bad things we are doing, we have time to fix them. I’m sure we’ll get back to our best and win games by playing well, but if there are games we have to play badly and win, I don’t care. The important thing is to win.”