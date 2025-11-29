Four more games were played in La Liga on Saturday, as matchday 14 of the 2025-26 La Liga season carried on. Barcelona hosted Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou, while also in action were Atletico Madrid, Real Oviedo, Levante, Athletic Club, Mallorca and Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid continue winning run as La Liga history made

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Oviedo

Atletico Madrid have moved up to third in the La Liga standings, having sealed a seventh successive victory across all competitions with a comfortable win at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano. The damage was done in the first half was Alexander Sorloth scored twice in a 10-minute spell, with his first book making history for Los Colchoneros – they are the first team in the league’s history to score the first goal in the first 14 matches of a season.

The result sees Atleti move to within a point of Real Madrid, and three of Barcelona. As for Oviedo, they remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Athletic Club seal impressive victory in Valencia

Levante 0-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club picked up a first away victory in La Liga since August, as they saw off Levante at the Ciudad de Valencia. Robert Navarro gave Los Leones a dream start after three minutes, and his goal was added to by Nico Williams, with both assisted by the foot of Alex Berenguer.

Athletic stay in eighth, but they are now only a point away from 5th-placed Real Betis. Meanwhile, Levante stay in 19th.

Osasuna seal draw with late Son Moix fightback

Mallorca 2-2 Osasuna

Mallorca will be kicking themselves to have not picked up an important victory, as they drew with Osasuna at Son Moix. Two goals in five second half minutes from Vedat Muriqi had the home side in a strong position, but they let it slip as Raul Garcia and Enzo Boyomo struck late on for Los Rojillos.

Mallorca move up to 15th with their point, while Osasuna remain in 17th.