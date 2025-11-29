Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign Bundesliga winger in 2026

Barcelona are poised for a busy summer transfer window in 2026, provided that they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. The plan is for a centre-back and striker to be brought in, while their winger situation will also need to be addressed.

Marcus Rashford has made a good start to life in Catalonia following his season-long loan move from Manchester United. Barcelona have an option to buy the England international, although it is possible that the club goes in a different direction.

According to Bild (via MD), Yan Diomande has emerged as a target for Barcelona – and in particular, Hansi Flick. The 19-year-old joined RB Leipzig from Leganes in the summer, and he has impressed in Germany, with four goals and two assists in 13 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Leipzig paid €20m for Diomande, so the likelihood is that they would demand a high price. However, he would be a player for the present and future, given that he is still in his teen years, which could make him a move attractive option than Rashford, despite the fact that he would be a lot more expensive.

Rashford or Diomande – who should Barcelona go for?

It must be remembered that Rashford is only considered a natural on the left wing, whereas Diomande is capable of playing on either flank. Given that Raphinha is also capable of doing so, Flick may want to have another versatile option at his disposal, rather than a winger, like Lamine Yamal, who can only operate on one wing.

Flick may want Diomande, but the likelihood is that Barcelona will not be able to afford signing him from Leipzig. A deal may be possible down the line, but with a centre-back and striker also wanted, it would be an impossible transfer.