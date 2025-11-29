Barcelona are in the market for a new striker, and Real Madrid could also seek to sign a different profile to Kylian Mbappe. If this is the case, both clubs could end up competing for the signature of the same player: Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy, who scored twice against Villarreal in midweek, has netted 47 goals across all competitions since joining Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in the summer of 2024. He is widely regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, and he could now get the chance to continue his career in Spain.

According to Florian Plettenburg, Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of seven teams that have a special clause for Guirassy, who is able to be signed for €50m. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are the other five sides able to trigger this in the summer of 2026.

Guirassy unlikely to head to La Liga at this stage

Despite having this option, it is likely that neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid move to sign Guirassy next summer. Los Blancos currently have no plans to sign a striker, and as for the Catalans, they are said to have cooled their interest in recent weeks, although they do have a good record on him.

Barcelona’s striker search will be very interesting to follow in the lead-up to the 2026 summer transfer window. Returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule will determine whether they can bring in a big name – and if it is possible, the likelihood is that a move for Julian Alvarez or Harry Kane is sought over one for Guirassy.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Guirassy plays out. Barcelona or Real Madrid could up their interest over the coming months, but for now, they are each happy to take a back seat to the Premier League quintet.