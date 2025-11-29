Barcelona 3-1 Alaves

Barcelona have made it four La Liga wins in a row, following a professional victory over Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick was dealt a late blow in the lead-up to the match, with the news that Frenkie de Jong had been ruled out. That allowed Marc Bernal to make his first start in 15 months, but it was a dreadful return to the line-up for him as Barcelona fell behind inside the opening minute. Following a corner, the ball broke to Pablo Ibanez, who stabbed it home on 44 seconds.

However, the Catalans were not behind for long, as Lamine Yamal struck the equalising goal on eight minutes. Raphinha did brilliantly to reach the by-line, and his cutback – via a Robert Lewandowski deflection – tell to the 18-year-old, who slammed home for his first Spotify Camp Nou goal.

On 26 minutes, the comeback was complete. Soon after Garcia made a brilliant save to deny Alaves a 2-1 lead, Raphinha cut the ball back for Dani Olmo to fire home his first Barcelona goal since September.

Alaves had another glorious chance to score right before half time, but on this occasion, Lucas Boye’s strike from close range trickled wide, much to the frustration of head coach Eduardo Coudet.

Barcelona pushed for a third goal in the second half. Robert Lewandowski was brilliantly denied by Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera, before Dani Olmo dragged wide following a cutback from substitute Jules Kounde. Fortunately, the Spain international did find his second of the afternoon in stoppage time to seal the win.

Barcelona put the pressure on Real Madrid again

The result means that Barcelona are two points clear of Real Madrid, although Xabi Alonso’s side would return to the summit of La Liga with a victory of their own in Catalonia – they take on Girona on Sunday. But for now, it is the Blaugrana that can celebrate being top of the table.