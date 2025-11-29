Barcelona player ratings against Alaves: Raphinha to the fore on return to starting line-up

Barcelona have continued their resurgence in La Liga with a professional 3-1 victory over Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Joan Garcia – 7

Could do nothing about Alaves’ goal, and he did brilliantly to deny Jonny Otto from giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the first half. He also made a crucial stop to deny Jon Guridi in the second half.

Eric Garcia – 6

Struggled at times in 1v1 situations, before he was taken off at half time following a blow to his face late in the first half.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Solid performance from the teenager, who continues to look like the leader of the Barcelona defence.

Gerard Martin – 7

Centre-back feels like his best position. He looked assured for the most part, so it is understandable why he is counted upon centrally by Hansi Flick.

Marc Casado – 6.5

He had to step up in the absence of Frenkie de Jong, and generally, he did well to help control proceedings.

Marc Bernal – 6

Did well enough on his first start in 15 months. He came off at half time, which would have been a pre-meditated plan for Flick.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Slammed home his first Spotify Camp Nou goal in the early stages, and he came close to finding the back of the net on a couple of other occasions – one of those was late in the first half, when he slammed an effort against the post.

Dani Olmo – 8

His best performance in a long while. He was at the heart of much of what Barcelona did, and he got his reward with his first goal at club level since September. He got his second of the afternoon in stoppage time.

Raphinha – 8

He was at his energetic best, and his reward was setting up both of Barcelona’s first two goals. He has been a massive miss, as he showed during his time on the Spotify Camp Nou pitch.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

Credited with the assist for Barcelona’s equaliser, and almost scored himself in the second half, but for a fantastic save from Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Substitutes

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Deserved to be left out of the line-up after a poor run of form, but he looked better here.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Worked hard, but failed to get his reward.

Ferran Torres – 6

Tried his best to get on the scoresheet.

Pedri – 7

Looked so good when he come on, as he showed Barcelona when they have been missing during his time out with injury.

Andreas Christensen – N/A

Little time to make an impact.