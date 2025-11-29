Barcelona are back at the top of La Liga – for one day at least – after an accomplished 3-1 victory over Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo (x2) got the goals for the Catalans, who also made it four league wins in a row.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the match, as he made it clear that he was not overly satisfied with the performance of his Barcelona side.

“I’m happy that we won the three points but we have to improve a lot of things. Among others, that we had chances and we didn’t finish. And that is what we have to improve. We have also had too many losses and we must improve it. Winning is important and it should give us confidence. We must manage minutes for all the players.”

However, Flick was delighted with Raphinha, who was a standout performer on his first start in over two months. He admitted that the Brazil international drives Barcelona forward in many ways.

“Raphinha is a player who gives us game dynamics. We have missed him, and for me he is important because he gives a lot of intensity. When he starts the pressure, everyone is ready to do it. It’s very important that he’s back, and important in the next games. At the moment, I’m happy with the three points.”

Flick pleased with Gerard Martin performance at centre-back

For the second La Liga match in a row, Flick opted to start Gerard Martin in the centre of defence. He spoke on that, as he confirmed that it is another option for him going forward.

“He gives you what you expect from him. He is confident in that position. He is one more option as a centre-back and that is a good thing for us.”