Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is set for another move in the near future, after spending this calendar year at Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey. However he will not be considering retirement just yet.

After his spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos spent a year back at hometown club Sevilla, before seven months out of the game as a free agent. In February, he signed with Rayados, but he now looks to be on the move again.

Ramos has decided to leave Rayados de Monterrey

The charismatic central defener has made 30 appearances for Monterrey, and scored seven goals during the year, but El Chiringuito say that he has made up his mind to depart at the end of his contract, which expires at the end of December. Ramos is keen to continue playing however.

Ramos keen to play World Cup with Spain

The 39-year-old defender is a fan of the fanbase in Mexico, the country and of Monterrey as a city. However Diario AS explain that two key motives are behind his decision to leave Mexico. Firstly, he is making the decision in order to benefit his family life. The second, and perhaps more surprising, is an ambition to play the World Cup with Spain.

Luis de la Fuente has not called on Ramos since taking over as manager of La Roja, with his last appearance coming in 2021 under Luis Enrique. However Ramos has missed the last three tournaments for his national team, but is looking for a return to Europe in order to make his case to de la Fuente.

Were he to return to the Spain team, he would be heading back to Mexico, the United States and Canada at the age of 40. It does seem highly unlikely that de la Fuente would call on him, with Dean Huijsen, Pau Cubarsi, Dani Vivian, Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand battling for four spots.