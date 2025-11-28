Real Madrid formally pull out of race for Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a central defender next summer, but it will not be Ibrahima Konate. The French international appeared heavily tipped to leave Anfield for the Bernabeu during the summer, but Los Blancos have dropped their interest.

Konate and William Saliba were Real Madrid’s top targets for the centre-back position in 2026, but after Arsenal locked the latter down to a new long-term contract, Konate appeared to become the priority. In addition, he seemed to be willing to sign for Real Madrid, and willing to join on a free, with his contract up next summer.

Real Madrid formally pull out of Konate race

However as per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Real Madrid have informed Liverpool that they will not be pursuing Konate any longer. Despite talks earlier in the year, it appears they will be turning their attentions elsewhere for next season. The 27-year-old appeared to fit the bill for Los Blancos, but like much of the Liverpool team this season, has seen his form drop off significantly this season.

🚨 Real Madrid considered Ibrahima Konate but inform Liverpool they have no interest in signing France int’l. 26yo’s unresolved #LFC contract situation could still go either way. That + loads more on Jan/summer markets in @TheAthleticFC Transfer Radar 2026 https://t.co/hD7lYaxpJt — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 28, 2025

What next for Real Madrid at centre-back?

It does give Liverpool, who have been in talks with Konate for some time, and have made a final offer to him, a stronger negotiating position with the France international. It also leaves Real Madrid with an unresolved need in the transfer market. Recent months have seen Los Blancos linked to both Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano, but they have reportedly dropped their interest in the former too, considering him too expensive.

Like Konate and Guehi, Upamecano is out of contract next summer, and Bayern Munich are making an effort to secure his renewal. David Alaba is expected to leave Real Madrid next summer, and that was the case for Antonio Rudiger too, but they are set to make a decision on the German once he returns from injury in 2026.