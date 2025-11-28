Liverpool had a surprisingly good response to the exit of Jurgen Klopp last season, with Arne Slot leading the Reds to an overwhelming triumph in the Premier League. Since, the end of last season, their fortunes have plummeted though.

Slot has struggled to repeat last season’s success, and Liverpool currently lie in 12th position, having lost half of their 12 games in the Premier League. Already 11 points off Arsenal, who are top, their 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League has brought his future sharply into focus. While the Dutchman still has time to save his job, there is little doubt that Liverpool are now looking into alternatives.

Ex-Barcelona manager could be long-term Arne Slot replacement

According to The Sun, via MD, former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique is the manager they have identified as their preferred option to take over. That would of course require extracting him from Paris Saint-Germain, where he has a contract until 2027, which will be no easy task.

If Slot is moved on before the end of the season, then Jurgen Klopp could be considered as an interim option until the summer, with Liverpool then pursuing Luis Enrique as a permanent solution.

Luis Enrique has been open to Premier League opportunities

The Asturian coach has indicated an openness to manage in the Premier League in the past. Luis Enrique was in the running to take over at Tottenham Hotspur the summer before he ended up at PSG, and has a command of English that would allow him to manage in England.

‘Lucho’ at this point has won it all at PSG, and may feel after three seasons that he has no more to achieve in Paris by the end of the year. That said, he has been given plenty of power and has enormous resources at his disposal, making it an easy job to stay in.