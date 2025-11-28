La Liga sign record TV deal for 2027-2032 eclipsing €5b mark

La Liga have secured a fresh TV package deal for the years of 2027-2032, extending with channels Movistar+ and DAZN. The deal represents an increase on the previous package, but also continues to illustrate the gap opening to the Premier League in terms of TV rights.

The current deal is worth €4.95b runs until 2027, and is worth around €990m per season, which is then divided out between the teams. The coming deal will see Movistar and DAZN continue to divide Liga matchdays between them, with five games appearing on each channel. This is likely to keep the cost of watching all of the games, which is already the highest of any of the big five leagues, high in Spain.

New €5.25b deal represents a 6% increase

The new deal has been confirmed to be worth €5.25b in total over the five seasons, averaging out as €1.05b per season, an increase of €60m. The deal, as per Marca, was passed by La Liga’s TV rights control committee, with Real Madrid the only vote against the deal that was voted for by every other club in the top two divisions, with Atletico Madrid praising it.

Total package eclipses €6b including extras

Including an extra €650m for service sector providers, €60m for free-to-air games and highlights packages, and €175m for Segunda, the total package comes to €6.135b. This represents a 9% increase on the previous deal, which was praised by La Liga President Javier Tebas.

“In a complex national and international context, securing overall growth of 9%, which represents more than €500m more than the previous cycle, is excellent news for the economic sustainability of our clubs and for the future of Spanish professional football, which will obtain revenue from domestic rights exceeding €6.135b,” Tebas explained in a press release.

“At a time when many leagues are losing value, LaLiga’s continued growth and record-breaking success is especially significant. This result reflects the strength of our product and the confidence of the broadcasters, driven largely by our determined fight against piracy, which has allowed us to increase the number of subscribers, and by the clubs’ efforts in continuously improving audiovisual content, offering the best possible experience to fans.”

Comparison with other major leagues

The constant comparison with the financial power of the Premier League leaves La Liga a long way behind though. Their TV package, running through 2025-2028, is worth €1.6b per season, a gap of €550m, or 35%. Tebas frequently draws on the Bundesliga as a point of more realistic comparison, but as per Kicker, their current deal will report an income of €1.346b per year, a difference of €296m, or 22%.

Serie A are currently in a €4.5b deal (Insider Sport) that runs until 2028, which is worth €900m per season; La Liga’s new deal will outstrip that by €150m, or 14%. Ligue 1, after the collapse of its broadcast rights deal, is operating its own broadcast service and L’Equipe report that French top division sides are set to share just €80.5m between them this season.