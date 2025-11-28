Hansi Flick gives Barcelona his three transfer priorities for 2026

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been part of one of the most frugal periods in the club’s recent history in terms of their transfer spending, but will be hoping his squad can be bolstered in the coming windows. He has reportedly made his priorities to the club clear for next year.

When Flick arrived, Barcelona brought in Dani Olmo for big money and Pau Victor, while last summer Joan Garcia arrived for €25m, and Marcus Rashford was brought in on loan. However there seems to be little doubt that this activity was limited as a result of their salary limit situation, with pursuits of Luis Diaz and Nico Williams falling short.

Flick communicates transfer priorities to Barcelona

According to MD, Flick has now discussed his priorities to strengthen the Barcelona side in the coming transfer windows. The number one on that list is a left-footed central defender. The exit of Inigo Martinez has proven a far tougher absence to overcome than some predicted, with Pau Cubarsi looking out of sorts on his unnatural side, and Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen failing to make the position their own.

The other priority, one that has been underlined by the club in recent months, is a number nine. With Robert Lewandowski out of contract next summer, the likes of Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland or Harry Kane roam around President Joan Laporta’s dreams, but all look rather unlikely due to the club’s economy. Nevertheless, it remains an unresolved issue.

Marcus Rashford future up in the air

The third position that Flick would like to strengthen with is the left-wing spot. Barcelona are still undecided on whether they should look to sign Marcus Rashford permanently, with a €30m buy clause in his loan contract. Barcelona are also aware that Saudi Arabia could well come back in for Raphinha, after multiple summers of major offers.

Barcelona could move for defender in January

The central defenders that Barcelona are monitoring currently are Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio. The Catalan paper also reveal that this is the only one of the three priorities that Barcelona could look to address in January. The club believe that it would be a difficult deal to pull off in January, due to both their finances and the scarcity of options in the winter transfer window.

Ronald Araújo has received the full support from the team after his red card in London. @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/H1krdstBuo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 28, 2025

Conclusions from Flick’s priorities

It is clear from Flick’s priorities that he is not convinced by the alternatives he has in central defence. While Eric Garcia has performed well this season, he forms something of a homogenous partnership with Cubarsi, while Andreas Christensen seems to be a last resort for Flick. Meanwhile Araujo has performed well in stints too, but continues to come up with major errors during big games.