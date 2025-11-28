Barcelona defender ruled out of Alaves clash as late absence

Barcelona have been struck by the late absence of Ronald Araujo, as they prepare themselves to face Alaves at Camp Nou. The Uruguayan defender had a tough week after his sending off against Chelsea, and did not train on Friday.

Araujo was sent off for a second yellow in the 41st minute at Stamford Bridge, and was heavily criticised after the match for his error of judgement, going to ground to take out Marc Cucurella. Even if he was reluctant to criticise Araujo too much, Hansi Flick admitted after the game that it was ‘not the best option’.

Araujo ruled out of Alaves clash

The Barcelona Vice-Captain spent Friday’s training session in the gym rather than out with his teammates, and Diario AS report that he will not be fit to face the Basque side. They say that Araujo has a physical problem, but his mental state is part of the reason he will not be involved. He is still recovering from the disappointment during the Chelsea game.

In the lead up to the Alaves game, it has been reported in various outlets that Araujo was heavily impactes by his sending off, and that his teammates have been trying to rally around him. It makes it likely that Pau Cubarsi will be partnered by one of Andreas Christensen or Eric Garcia.

Ronald Araujo is very affected by his mistake against Chelsea. @DBR8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 28, 2025

Barcelona’s injury list

A further issue for Flick is that Fermin Lopez has been ruled out for the coming weeks with a muscle tear, but on a positive note, Pedri Gonzalez is back in training. He is expected to be fit to make the squad, while Raphinha could make his first start since September, having come off the bench against Athletic Club and Chelsea. Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the other injured players that will be in the stands alongside Araujo and Lopez.

Flick on Araujo absence

Ahead of the match against Alaves, Flick told MD that Araujo was dealing with a stomach bug.

“He has a stomach virus. He’s out of training today and will also miss tomorrow’s match. We’re all feeling down. The defeat against Chelsea was tough. We thought we could have won. We have to be optimistic for the next match.”