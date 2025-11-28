Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was reportedly frustrated that he did not complete a move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, but it could have its advantages. The England international is out of contract at the end of the season, and able to sign on a free with sides from abroad in just over a month, he will have his pick of Europe’s top clubs.

Guehi is still a top priority for Liverpool, who this week reportedly sent a bid to Palace that has not been answered. Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest, but believe Liverpool are heavy favourites for his signature, while Real Madrid have seemingly decided his wage demands are too high.

Atletico Madrid ‘very interested’ in Guehi

A fresh name on the scene is Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros are paying ‘very close attention’ and are ‘very interested’ in Guehi, as per Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca. They are aware there is significant competition, but would be keen to make Guehi a statement signing.

Barcelona have sounded out Guehi

One source of competition may well be Barcelona. The Catalan side, as ever, are hostage to their salary limit situation, but have enquired about Guehi, and he is one of the names on their shortlist for the centre-back position. Manager Hansi Flick has made it a priority to bring in a central defender who can operate on the left side, albeit he would prefer a left-footed option too.

Atletico’s attempts to strengthen their backline

Los Rojiblancos have spent big on their backline of late, with Robin Le Normand and David Hancko arriving for over €60m over the last two summers. Hancko has been impressive early on, but has often been used at left-back, while Le Normand has battled injuries, and is yet to hit his best form at the Metropolitano. With Jose Maria Gimenez perhaps in his final years at Atletico, a move for Guehi is understandable.