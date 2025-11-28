Atletico Madrid have been fined by UEFA for the behaviour of their fans during their away game with Arsenal last month in the Champions League. European football’s governing body have taken action against Los Rojiblancos for the despicable actions of some of their traveling support.

Los Colchoneros traveled to London with high hopes when facing Arsenal last month, and despite a closely fought game for the opening hour, Arsenal imposed their will in the second half. Mikel Arteta’s side would run out 4-0 winners eventually.

Atletico Madrid fined by UEFA for racial abuse and anti-semitic behaviour

To make matters worse, some of the Atletico fans disgraced themselves on the same night. Fans were caught on camera making monkey noises and gestures to some of the Arsenal fans the other side of the barrier separating them. Others were also caught giving Nazi salutes by UEFA. As per The Athletic, they have been fined a total of €30k for those incidents. In addition, a further €10k fine has been doled out for some of their fans throwing objects too, meaning the fine totals at €40k.

Atletico Madrid faced punishment for fan behaviour last year

It is not the first time Atletico have found themselves in hot water with the footballing authorities either. Last year a section of Atletico Madrid fans at the Metropolitano were banned for one match and the club was fined €3k after lighters nearly hit Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Atletico also picked up a €30k fine for ‘racist and/or discriminatory behaviour’ last season, following incidents that occurred at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz during another Champions League match. The Metropolitano is home to one of the best atmospheres in Spain, but such deplorable behaviour has been a problem for the club over recent years.