Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that midfielder Pedri Gonzalez could be back in action on Saturday against Alaves. The Canary Islander has been out for exactly a month, but was expected to miss around five to six weeks of action, after last appearing in El Clasico.

The late news before the Alaves match was that defender Ronald Araujo would not be available. He spent Friday’s training in the gym, and Flick explained his absence as a digestive issue.

“He has a stomach virus. He’s out of training today and will also miss tomorrow’s match. We’re all feeling down. The defeat against Chelsea was tough. We thought we could have won. We have to be optimistic for the next match.”

Pedri to return to action against Alaves – ‘If possible’

Flick also confirmed Pedri was back. He did part of the session with the group on Thursday, but was in full action on Friday.

“He’ll definitely get some playing time against Alaves, but not from the start. We’ll see. He might even play those minutes in the first half.”

The German coach has spoken at length in recent weeks over the importance of Raphinha. After defending his style of play, earlier in the press conference, Flick spoke more about the Brazilian, who is expected to start against Alaves.

“For me, he’s one of the most focused players on the team, and I’ve missed him. He fits our philosophy perfectly and usually has a very positive impact on our game. He’s very good in transition. His season last year didn’t come out of nowhere; he’s really eager to show how good he is. I want him to show us how good he is.”

Lamine Yamal reaction to substitution

The Barcelona coach was also asked about Lamine Yamal’s reaction to being taken off against Chelsea. The 18-year-old had a cold expression on his faced as he walked off with ten minutes to go.

Flick: "Fermín's injury might be conditioned by the kick against Athletic Club or by the new boots… Before the match he was fine, but he got injured." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 28, 2025

“Lamine is fine and feels good. Many players aren’t happy when we substitute them. I was a player myself, and many times I didn’t react as I should have. Cucurella is one of the best full-backs in the world; he’s a very good player. But, for me, now it’s Lamine’s turn to step up and show that we have to forget the Chelsea game. This is when he has to show how good he is.”

Last season Flick publicly ‘corrected’ Lamine Yamal for his reaction to being taken off on one occasion, and the teenager did apologise later for the way he handled the situation. That said, at Stamford Bridge, Lamine Yamal did not show any obvious dissent.