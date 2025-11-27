Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was relaxed and content with their victory against Olympiakos on Wednesday night, with his side running out 4-3 winners over the Greek champions. However he was also in a defiant mood, challenging a journalist on one of his questions in the mix zone.

Mbappe led the way for Real Madrid in Piraeus, scoring all four of their goals, which included a seven-minute hat-trick in the first half. The Frenchman continues to be the one player that has stepped up for Xabi Alonso on a regular basis, and after the match, asked his teammates to ‘protect’ the Basque manager. Later, Alonso would praise Mbappe’s human qualities in his press conference.

‘It’s a bad question’ – Mbappe on Real Madrid’s dependence

Appearing in the mix zone after the game, Mbappe took questions from the press, but did not take kindly to one of them. He was asked if he felt that Real Madrid depended too much on his goals.

“You don’t have to say that. You have to say that Kylian is responsible for us winning. I think that’s a bad question, no disrespect intended.”

💥A Kylian no le gusta que se hable de Mbappé-dependencia en el Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/i3s8zTh4lN — MARCA (@marca) November 26, 2025

“Everyone has their job on the team. Mine is to score goals, but I can say that without other players we don’t win matches. Every team has players who have a job to do, but I don’t think there’s any dependence or anything like that. I think it’s more something the journalists or outsiders make up.”

Do Real Madrid depend too much on Mbappe?

It’s certainly a subjective evaluation, given Los Blancos would probably choose Mbappe to depend on Mbappe rather than anyone else. There is little doubt that his contributions make up a dramatic share of the team’s goals. Mbappe has scored 22 goals this season, amounting to 55% of their total of 40.

That in itself might not worry Alonso, but more concerning will be the fact that Real Madrid did not win any of the three games prior in which Mbappe did not score. Against Rayo Vallecano, Liverpool and Elche, Real Madrid managed just two goals, and both came from set pieces.