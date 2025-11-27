Real Madrid might have been shaky at the back on Wednesday night, but going forward, things did look harmonious. Vinicius Junior was back in his best form, and it might be a sign of a more fundamental change.

The Brazilian has been in the headlines this season for reported disagreements with manager Xabi Alonso, even telling Real Madrid President Florentino Perez that he would not be renewing his deal while the Basque manager was in charge. The situation is time-sensitive, with Vinicius having just 18 months left on his deal. However it was a much happier Vinicius in Greece, and he was seen hugging Alonso after their win over Olympiakos.

Vinicius Junior lowers contract demands

According to MD, Vinicius is now closer to renewing his deal with Real Madrid, after lowering his contract demands. The 25-year-old is currently earning €15m per year, and Los Blancos were set to offer him around €18m, but he was keen to be put on a level playing field with Kylian Mbappe. The French star earns around €30m per annum if his signing-on fee is spread out across his deal. The Catalan paper say that Vinicius has now lowered his demands though, bringing a renewal closer.

Manchester United interested in Vinicius

The club’s stance is that they want to renew Vinicius’ deal, but if no agreement is found, they could consider a sale next summer. The Daily Briefing explains that Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are monitoring negotiations with Real Madrid, with the latter the most recent to reach out for more information on the current situation. If Vinicius were to be sold, potential figures of €90m to €150m have been suggested in terms of a transfer fee.

Either way, any hopes that other clubs have of prying Vinicius away from Real Madrid will hinge on the coming six months, and how his relationship with Alonso develops. The disappearance of Rodrygo Goes from Alonso’s plans means Los Blancos are unlikely to part way with Vinicius unless it is the only alternative to losing him on a free.