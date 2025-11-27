Real Madrid vice-captain Fede Valverde has joined the message of unity emanating from the camp after a narrow victory over Olympiakos on Wednesday night. Valverde, who has been questioned this season both in terms of his performance and his relationship with Xabi Alonso, took to social media to send a pointed message.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been cited by various outlets as one of the heavyweights that has not been happy with Alonso’s methods so far this season, alongside Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior. Yet he has denied any malcontent on social media.

Valverde sends message on Instagram

Real Madrid’s captain on the night did not speak to the media after the game, but did post on Instagram, hoping to quell some of the talk about dressing room harmony, or supposed lack thereof.

After a week of many things being said, we are more united than ever.

Having Vini and Mbappé is luck, but having the best team in the world committed is an honor. Personally I’m working on getting back to my best level. Mister has always been by my side, supporting and doing his best to continue to grow and help the team. It’s not always easy, but the technical staff and players are more united than ever

Real Madrid squad come out to send message of unity

Valverde’s statement is the latest from the Real Madrid camp hoping to show a united front. Before the Olympiakos match, Alvaro Carreras told the press that he felt the atmosphere in the dressing room was good, while Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni echoed that idea.

In the aftermath of the game, Alonso was seen hugging Vinicius, and spoke of ‘progress in the hours leading up to’ the Olympiakos tie. Meanwhile Kylian Mbappe also called on his teammates to ‘protect Alonso’ in the mix zone.