Real Madrid secured a much-needed 4-3 victory over Olympiakos in Greece on Wednesday night. Not only did it snap a three-game winless streak, Los Blancos recorded their first ever victory in Greece, easing what had been mounting pressure on Xabi Alonso.

Much of the talk in the Spanish capital in recent weeks had been about Alonso’s relationship with Los Blancos’ star players, or lack thereof. None more so than with Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian’s outburst in El Clasico was taken as a sign of wider issues between the two, and Vinicius had reportedly made it be known to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez that he had no intention of renewing his deal while Alonso was in charge.

Have things changed between Vinicius and Xabi Alonso?

In Piraeus though, Vinicius returned to his best form in emphatic fashion, only narrowly being denied a goal by an offside call. He did provide two assists for Kylian Mbappe though, and was unplayable for large sections of the match. Perhaps the most promising thing for Madridistas going forward happened after the final whistle though, as Alonso and Vinicius were seen embracing during the post-match celebrations.

Xabi Alonso embracing Vini Jr after Real Madrid's win against Olympiacos 🫂 pic.twitter.com/bC3pmLHOKX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2025

Further reason to believe the atmosphere has changed

In addition to the evidence on the pitch, Alonso was keen to highlight ‘the progress in the hours leading up to’ the Olympiakos game during his post-match press conference.

“The hours beforehand have been very positive and productive; they have helped us to continue growing, to cope with difficult moments, and I found the unity of the players to be very positive.”

Alonso would go on to praise Vinicius’ performance, with plenty of kind words for the Brazilian.

“It’s a real shame about the disallowed goal, because it’s a play we talked about yesterday, and… and… it would have given him a good feeling, because it’s a very typical goal of his. Cutting in from the outside, into the far corner. It’s a real shame it was ruled out.”

“We pulled it off, and with positive things: Kylian’s goals, Vini’s performance, and other players who also did well.”