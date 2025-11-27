Real Sociedad hit by dramatic injury blow as star man is ruled out

Real Sociedad have been making small steps back up the table in recent weeks, with Sergio Francisco letting some of the tension out of the Reale Arena. However he will now be tasked with maintaining an improvement in results without his best player and his fiercest leader.

The Txuri-Urdin were struggling in the early going this season, with Francisco given a number of games to save his job. Since a dramatic stoppage time win in the Basque derby over Athletic Club though, things have been on the up. Including a Copa del Rey win over lower league Negreira, La Real are on a run of four victories in five matches, and have not lost in six. They now sit in 9th place, with five points of breathing room from the relegation zone.

Oyarzabal ruled out for the remainder of 2026

However that optimism has been dampened by news of an injury to captain Mikel Oyarzabal. The Basque forward has been leading the line for the Txuri-Urdin, but after Real Sociedad announced a hamstring injury, Marca have reported that Oyarzabal will miss the remainder of the calendar year.

Real Sociedad have four more Liga ties against Villarreal (H), Alaves (A), Girona (H) and Levante (A), as well as another Copa tie with Reus.

Real Sociedad left short up front

It leaves only Umar Sadiq as a natural option through the middle for Francisco, who must now call on the Nigerian or improvise. Oyarzabal had been playing more or less every minute of late for La Real, and leads the team in terms of goals (5) and goal contributions (8). Sadiq meanwhile has been on the outside looking in, with just four appearances and 118 minutes this season. Alternatives Jon Karrikaburu and Orri Oskarsson are also out injured. It is not good news for Luis de la Fuente either, who will want Oyarzabal fighting fit for the World Cup last year, having become his de facto number nine in recent months as a result of his lethal form.