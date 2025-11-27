Real Betis agree new Manuel Pellegrini deal with exit clause

Real Betis have reached an agreement with manager Manuel Pellegrini to extend his deal. The veteran coach is on course to be one of the most successful Betis managers ever, but at the age of 73, does have an expiry date on his time in Triana, even if it is as much down to his ambition as anything else.

Los Verdiblancos last week announced that they had agreed to extend the deal of veteran star Isco Alarcon until 2028. Now ahead of the Seville derby this weekend, Cadena Cope report that an agreement has been found with Pellegrini to extend his contract until 2027.

New Pellegrini deal will have exit clause

The Chilean manager will continue to earn the same salary for the coming 18 months of his deal, but will receive a significant bonus should he quality Los Verdiblancos for the Champions League, a feat they are aiming for after over two decades of absence. The deal will include an exit clause though; Pellegrini will be allowed to leave should the Chilean national team calling. His ambition is to lead La Roja into the 2030 World Cup, and there is certainly an appetite in his home country for the engineer to revive their fortunes, after finishing bottom of the South American qualifying campaign this year.

Sofyan Amrabat leaves future open to Betis stay

Meanwhile Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat also left the door open to remaining at Betis beyond the end of this season. The 29-year-old arrived on loan from Fenerbahce at the end of the transfer window.

“In football it’s difficult to talk about the future, but for now I’m very happy here. It’s a fantastic club, a phenomenal city, a great staff. I’m very happy, but I can’t promise anything because I don’t make all the decisions. But why not? We’ll see what happens.”

Amrabat also had high praise for Pellegrini, assuring that Betis were making the right choice in offering him an extension.

“My relationship with the manager is very good. He called me the first time, I got a good feeling from him, and I’ve followed my heart since I decided to come here. He’s a very good coach, very technically strong, and I think he’s demonstrated his strengths very well here and before. The best thing Betis can do is renew his contract. I’m not just saying that because he’s next to me [laughs]. It’s not just because he’s close to me; I always tell the truth. If you ask any player, they’ll all say the same thing.”