Nico Williams reveals why he turned down Barcelona move

Nico Williams could have joined Barcelona in either of the last two summer transfer windows, but it was not to be. He chose to remain at Athletic Club on both occasions, thus turning down the chance to play alongside close friend Lamine Yamal at club level, as well as on the international stage.

As per GQ Hype (via MD), Williams jokingly spoke on his friendship with Lamine Yamal, who is five years his junior.

“He has an incredible talent and he shows it every day, but he knows that I am his father.”

Williams and Lamine Yamal will be hoping to lead Spain to their second World Cup next summer, with the former reflecting on La Roja’s chances in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We believe a lot in the team’s work, we are all going together with what the coach asks for and we are going to prepare as well as possible for the World Cup, but we don’t like to compare ourselves. There are many teams that can win the World Cup and it is good that they name us as one of the favourites, but we know that the polls do not win World Cups and that we have to win it on the field.”

Nico Williams: Athletic Club and Bilbao are everything to me

Williams also opened up on his decision to sign a new Athletic contract in the summer, turning his back on a move to Barcelona in the process.

“Athletic and Bilbao are everything to me. Here I have grown as a person and as a player. Representing this club and this city has made me understand the value of work, humility and family. We all know that Athletic is unique in the world, as the motto says.

“I have always put what I feel first and I have been guided by my heart. I am very familiar and very much of my people, and here in Bilbao I have my family and mine, with whom I consult every step I take in my life. I like to listen to my brother, he always has good advice for me, and now being able to enjoy playing in the Champions League together is a dream.”