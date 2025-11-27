Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has called on his teammates to make an effort to protect both each other, and coach Xabi Alonso. The Basque manager has been under pressure of late, with some questioning his relationship with the Real Madrid dressing room.

Mbappe was in inspirational form on Wednesday night, scoring all four in a 4-3 win over Olympiakos. It snapped a three-game winless streak, and Mbappe admitted afterwards to Movistar+ that it was an important victory for the team’s confidence. Marca covered his words.

“That’s the goal. To win and give confidence to the group, the players, the coach, the staff, everyone. I think the objective now is for the Madrid fans to feel that we are united and all rowing in the same direction. There may be times when the wind is strong, but nobody is going to jump ship; we are all together and united to win.”

Alonso🗣️ "Mbappe is very important. Of course, scoring is so important but his personality, his leadership, his weight in the dressing room." "I was much calmer than you might expect. I'm not novice at this. I know that the path is long and not easy." Credit: UEFA👇Full story pic.twitter.com/nrbJk7DKjB — Football España (@footballespana_) November 27, 2025

‘My role is to score goals’ – Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius Junior, for perhaps the first time this season, was in inspired form this season. The Brazilian provided two assists for Mbappe, but he also latched onto perfect passes from Arda Guler.

“I’m very happy, it’s always a pleasure to score goals. My teammates give me quality passes. I’m very lucky to play on this team, with these teammates. I always try to score, sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t, but the idea of ​​helping is always there.”

“Everyone has their role on the team. My job is, as usual, to score goals… I can say that without other players, we don’t win matches. I think that in every match, every team has players who have a specific role to play, and mine is to score goals. In the end, that’s what I can do for the team. I don’t think there’s any dependency or anything like that; I think it’s more something journalists or people outside the team say.”

Defensive issues for Real Madrid

Regarding Real Madrid’s defending, which was the negative of the night for Alonso, Mbappe said that he was keen to focus on the positives.

“We need to review the match. We had the game under control and created chances, situations… we have to keep going like this and look at the positives and improve on the negatives.”

‘We need to protect each other’ – Mbappe

Alonso praised Mbappe after the match not for the goals he scored, but for his human qualities off the pitch. Mbappe seemed to be keen to close ranks with his coach.

“I think the team doing well. Of course, there are things to improve. When you play for a club like Real Madrid, it’s normal for people to talk. We players have to protect each other and the coach. We must stick together. The Madrid fans are behind us. We have a lot at stake this season, and we have to give everything for this badge.”