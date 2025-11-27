Barcelona limped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night, in what was their second Champions League loss of the season. Hansi Flick’s side struggled throughout the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge, with their task made significantly harder when Ronald Araujo was sent off before half time.

As per CBS Sports Golazo (via Sport), Marcus Rashford delivered his assessment of the match, which was his second of the season in England.

“It was a tough night. They are a very good, young and fresh team. With one player less it is easy to say that the game becomes difficult, but they also did the right thing with the ball: they took advantage of the extra man very well and made it difficult for us both to reach their area and to defend.

“Either we stayed compact and the rhythm of the game died, or we tried to jump to the pressure and leave spaces. If the opponent is fine with the ball, they take advantage of those spaces. Today it was very difficult to get in front of their goal. Even creating clear chances was an uphill struggle for us. They deserved the win and we have to give them credit.”

Rashford: Have to win remaining Champions League games

Rashford made it clear that he does not believe Barcelona need to make significant changes in the aftermath of the defeat to Chelsea, although he recognised that the Catalans must win their remaining league phase matches in order to give themselves the best chance of a top 8 finish in the standings.

“When you lose it’s always easy to say that everything has to change, but there were phases in which we were compact, as a team, and maintaining the idea. We cannot overthink this match. We know what went wrong.

“The decisive factor is clear. They deserved the victory. Now, for us, there is no longer any margin: in the remaining Champions League games we have to win. We have to improve and return to the level we have shown at other times of the season. The first opportunity is this weekend. We’re going to try to win that game.”