Three more La Liga clubs were in European action on Thursday across the Europa League and UEFA Conference League. Real Betis hosted Utrecht at La Cartuja, while Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano were on their travels as they took on Ludogorets and Slovan Bratislava respectively.

Isco injury overshadows Real Betis victory over Utrecht

Real Betis 2-1 FC Utrecht

Real Betis have continued their unbeaten run in the Europa League this season with a narrow victory over Eredivisie side Utrecht. The hosts suffered a double injury blow inside the opening 15 minutes when Isco, who has only just returned from a broken leg, and Sofyan Amrabat were forced off following a leg-to-leg collision, but they bounced back from that to take the lead on 42 minutes when Cucho Hernandez headed home Antony’s cross.

Ez Abde doubled the lead five minutes into the second half with a thumping strike from range, and although former Celta Vigo winger Miguel Rodriguez halved the deficit soon after, Betis held on for their third league phase win, which sees them move up to 5th in the standings.

Celta Vigo defeated in Bulgaria despite late fightback

Ludogorets 3-2 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo’s three-match winning run in the Europa League has come to an end, with Ludogorets emerging as victors in a five-goal thriller in Razgrad. The home side had raced into a 3-0 lead by the hour mark, with all three goals coming from Serbian striker Petar Stanic, and although Pablo Duran and Jones El-Abdellaoui got goals back, it was not enough for the Galicians to avoid defeat.

Celta drop down to 10th in the league phase standings with that result, although they are still well-placed to progress to the knockout rounds.

Rayo Vallecano collapse to defeat in Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have fallen to their first defeat of the UEFA Conference League, following a disappointing loss in Slovakia. Fran Perez had given them the lead in the first half, but two goals in four minutes from Guram Kashia and Alasana Yirajang mean that Inigo Perez’s side return to Vallecas with no points.

Rayo are still in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage, but a victory would have seen them well-placed to bypass the play-off round. For that to happen now, they will need to win their final two matches, against Jagiellonia Bialystok and Drita.