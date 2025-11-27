Brighton set sights on January move for Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid are not expecting to make any signings in January, but there are chances for players to leave. It’s taken for granted that Endrick Felipe will join Lyon on loan for the second half of the season, and he could be joined at the Bernabeu exit door by fellow forward Gonzalo Garcia.

Gonzalo rose to stardom in the summer when he shone at the Club World Cup, where he scored four goals in six matches as Real Madrid reached the semi-finals. However, he has struggled for prominence since then, with only 105 minutes played across all competitions during the 2025-26 season so far.

This has led to speculation about his immediate future. Getafe want to sign him on loan, but there is now a chance that he ends up in the Premier League, with reports from England (via Diario AS) stating that Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in the 21-year-old striker.

Brighton are said to be ready to make a move for Gonzalo once Real Madrid show any signs of allowing him to leave. The club blocked any deal from being done in the summer, but now that his situation has been defined by few minutes, there is a chance that he may be allowed to depart – although his preference would be to stay, despite the lack of prominence.

Gonzalo unlikely to leave if Endrick departs first

Alongside Kylian Mbappe, Gonzalo and Endrick are Real Madrid’s only natural striker options in the first team. If it is confirmed that the latter goes to Lyon on loan, it is almost certain that any exit for Gonzalo would be blocked, as he would be needed to be the backup number nine for the second half of the season.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Gonzalo plays out, but it would be a surprise to see him leave in January.