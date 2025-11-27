Barcelona have not had a strong opening half of the season so far, but one of the reasons for optimism, cited both by the media and the Barcelona manager, is the return to fitness of a number of key players. However another of their key men has gone down with injury.

Fermin Lopez has suffered his second muscle injury of the season, after missing several weeks of action between September and October. MD say that Fermin was dealing with pain after Oihan Sancet’s challenge last Saturday which resulted in an injury, but made an effort to play through it at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Now though, he has been forced to stop and recovery.

Fermin Lopez to miss Atletico Madrid clash

The club have announced that Fermin will be out of action for approximately two months with a calf injury in his right leg. It comes at a bad time for Barcelona, who are desperate to apply pressure on Real Madrid in La Liga, and are in need of wins in the Champions League.

During the next two weeks, Barcelona host Alaves, Atletico Madrid and then travel to face Real Betis in Seville. Their Champions League tie at home to Eintracht Frankfurt likely comes too soon for Lopez too, but Barcelona will hope to have him back against Osasuna on the 13th of December, and Villarreal on the 21st, their final two games of the year.

Barça have so far lost all 'top games' this season, with losses to PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 27, 2025

Another chance for Dani Olmo

It provides another opportunity for Dani Olmo to try and recover his place in the starting XI. The ex-Leipzig playmaker has been in and out of the side with injuries of his own for much of 2025, and is yet to find his rhythm this season. Coupled with the strong form of Fermin, who has seven goals and four assists in his 13 appearances this season, Olmo has seen himself eased out of the team.