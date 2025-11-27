Barcelona fans given the injury update they have been waiting for

Barcelona have received mixed news on their squad on Thursday, with another key player going down with injury. However in terms of the players making their way back from injury, they could scarcely have had better news.

The negative comes in the form of Fermin Lopez, who did not appear in training on Thursday. The 22-year-old has been one of Hansi Flick’s most consistent performers this season, but will now be out of action for multiple weeks, ruling him out of their key clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at Camp Nou.

Positive news on Pedri

However the positive is that Pedri Gonzalez did complete part of the training session on Thursday with the group. Flick had assured that Pedri could be in contention to play against Alaves on Saturday, and he is on track to do so. Diario AS say that provided he finishes the session on Thursday and Friday without issues, then Flick could grant him 15 minutes of action against the Basque side.

If Pedri does reappear against Alaves, he will be 10 days ahead of schedule from his original six-week recover period predicted. Even if that is the case, then the chances are he would not start against Atletico, but Pedri could be much more of a factor.

Hansi Flick canceled the training planned for today after the wear and tear of the game against Chelsea. Still, several players went to the Ciutat Esportiva. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 26, 2025

Flick’s midfield options against Atletico Madrid

With Raphinha back in action and on course to start against Alaves, and Joan Garcia back in goal, Barcelona have recovered a number of starters since before the international break. The absence of Lopez likely means that Barcelona will start with Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Eric Garcia the surprise preferred option at the base of midfield against Chelsea and Athletic Club.

Depending on Pedri’s fitness, it will likely be Garcia or Marc Casado who faces up against Atletico, although Marc Bernal would be another surprise option that Flick could call on.