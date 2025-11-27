Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has praised Kylian Mbappe not for his four-goal haul against Olympiakos, but his work off the pitch and in training. The Frenchman proved decisive in Greece, as Los Blancos secured a much-needed victory in the Champions League.

Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both put in their best performances of the season, as Real Madrid scord four or more goals for the fourth time this season. Despite that, their issues at the back made it an unconvincing performance for Los Blancos, who face Girona at Montilivi this weekend.

‘Fundamental for building a team’ – Alonso on Mbappe

After the match, Alonso highlighted the ‘progress made’ in the hours leading up to the Olympiakos clash, seemingly implying that he and his players had reached a point of communion. Alonso was naturally asked about Mbappe, but highlighted his ‘intangible’ qualities.

“Goals are a natural talent he possesses, but it’s not the only thing; his personality, his teamwork, unity… are among so many intangible qualities.”

Alonso🗣️ "Mbappe is very important. Of course, scoring is so important but his personality, his leadership, his weight in the dressing room." "I was much calmer than you might expect. I'm not novice at this. I know that the path is long and not easy." Credit: UEFA👇Full story

“Mbappe is very important. Goals, obviously, are the most fundamental thing, but his personality, leadership, and influence on the rest of the team, on a daily basis, are intangible. Something fundamental for building a team, for having cohesion and unity. And then, well… the goals… that natural talent he has.”

Alonso reveals substitution was down to injury concern

The other player he had major praise for was Vinicius Junior, who provided two assists and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet, seeing a goal disallowed.

“It’s a real shame about the disallowed goal, because it’s a play we talked about yesterday, and… and… it would have given him a good feeling, because it’s a very typical goal of his. Cutting in from the outside, into the far corner. It’s a real shame it was ruled out.”

The Basque manager also explained that Raul Asencio was taken off as a injury concern.

“But then, apart from that, the combination and connection with Kylian, the two assists, the impact he’s had… the thing is, overall, with the difficulties we had, because Camavinga couldn’t go on at halftime, Asensio had some discomfort in his hamstring… today was a game of the moment. We pulled it off, and with positive things: Kylian’s goals, Vini’s performance, and other players who also did well.”

This will set alarm bells ringing for Real Madrid. Although the hope is that they get Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger back imminently, Asencio was the only fit central defender against Olympiakos. When taken off, Aurelien Tchouameni went to centre-back instead alongside Alvaro Carreras.