Barcelona fell to their fourth defeat of the season on Tuesday night at the hands of Chelsea, suffering a damning 3-0 loss. It has not gone unnoticed that it was the third ‘big game’ in a row that they have lost in.

Despite the discouraging performance in London, Flick was upbeat after the game, promising a ‘different Barcelona’ in the coming weeks. Eric Garcia and Joan Garcia highlighted that Barcelona started well, but needed to compete better against bigger rivals.

How Hansi Flick reacted in the dressing room

According to El Chiringuito, Flick was ‘very annoyed’ after the game, and in the dressing room with his players. The German manager was not content with the attitude of his side, feeling that Raphinha, a substitute in the final 20 minutes coming back from injury, showed more battle than the rest of his players, be it with 11 or 10 players. Jose Alvarez assures that it was one of the angriest he has been since he arrived at Barcelona.

😡 "FLICK ESTÁ MUY CABREADO por la INTENSIDAD del EQUIPO". ℹ️ Información de @10JoseAlvarez tras la debacle del Barça en Londres. pic.twitter.com/St5eHCJJUh — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 25, 2025

The numbers behind Barcelona’s defeat to Chelsea

As highlighted by MD, Chelsea’s clean sheet brought to an end a run of 53 games in a row in which they have scored. It was also the first time that Flick has seen one of his two sides, Bayern Munich or Barcelona, go without scoring in Europe – his personal run was at 37. Meanwhile Sport note that Chelsea ran 105.7km compared to 104.4km for Barcelona, albeit this is a minor difference, and the Blues had a player extra for more than half of the match.

Hansi Flick canceled the training planned for today after the wear and tear of the game against Chelsea. Still, several players went to the Ciutat Esportiva. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 26, 2025

Other statistics were more problematic. Chelsea had three times the number of shots as Barcelona (15 to 5) and recovered 38 balls to 30 for the Catalans. They also won the possession battle, with 54% of the ball.

Barcelona’s defensive are well-documented this season, but just as notable has been their inability to consistently press throughout games, and especially against teams with similar means. Defeats to Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid all saw periods in which Barcelona had chances to do more, but the feeling was that the opposition had more in the tank, and would create sufficient issues for Barcelona. In those big games, Barcelona have lost on an aggregate score of 7-2.