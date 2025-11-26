Real Madrid are heavily tipped to complete a deal for Como playmaker Nico Paz next summer, but of late, there has been talk that the deal could happen sooner. However this has been denied both in the Spanish capital and Italy.

Paz was linked with a return to the Bernabeu this past summer, but with Franco Mastantuono arriving as well, decided against the move together with the Argentina international. The decision was that Paz would benefit from continuing at Como with regular football under Cesc Fabregas.

This was despite interest from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Inter. At any rate, Los Blancos were not going to miss out on the player if they wanted him, or a pay-day, as they have a €10m buyback clause, and a 50% sell-on clause.

Paz will remain at Como in January

Real Madrid are expected to exercise that option, or at least agree a deal with Como, next summer, but recently there has been some talk that they could bring that deal forward to January. However Alfredo Pedulla has confirmed to Football Italia that the move will not take place until next summer, which has been backed up by Matteo Moretto on Marca.

Real Madrid face intriguing conundrum next season

Even if Real Madrid do wait to sign Paz until next summer, it likely signals the exit door for another of their current squad. The Argentinian is clearly keen to ensure he continues to develop with game time. Brahim Diaz and Mastantuono both operate off the right like Paz, without mentioning Rodrygo Goes and Arda Guler, who have often played on the right side too.

While some of those players can be used elsewhere, it seems highly unlikely all five will go into next season; Brahim may well find his spot under threat, as the least high-profile of all the options, and a player Los Blancos could make a profit on.