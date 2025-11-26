Real Madrid take on Olympiakos in Piraeus on Wednesday night (21:00 CEST KO), hoping to secure their first ever win on Greek soil, after four previous unsuccessful attempts. As much as a result, manager Xabi Alonso is in desperate need of a performance in order to stave off criticism.

Recent weeks have been dominated by talk that Alonso is struggling to get through to his players of late, and his pre-match press conference was similarly focused on a barrage of questions about managing a dressing room. Los Blancos are coming off a three-game winless streak after a loss to Liverpool and draws with Rayo Vallecano and Elche.

Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde to return

Two of the players who are being most focused on in terms of their relationship are Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior, both of whom were surprise absences on against Elche. Marca predict a return to the line-up for both, with Valverde on the right and Vinicius on the left. That will leave Los Blancos with a midfield of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler.

Defensive conundrums for Alonso

Marca feel that Aurelien Tchouameni’s return will come in defence, with the Frenchman fit again after injury. Dean Huijsen has joined Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the sidelines, leaving Raul Asencio without a partner.

#RealMadrid are in desperate need of a reaction this evening against Olympiakos, as they seek their first ever win in Greece. Diario AS predict changes, with Alvaro Carreras covering Huijsen at centre-back. Vinicius, Valverde and Tchouameni are also predicted to return. pic.twitter.com/bR1BDK5IdJ — Football España (@footballespana_) November 26, 2025

Diario AS are of the opinion that it will be Carreras in central defence instead though, with Tchouameni restored to his more natural position in midfield. The consequence would be Fran Garcia dropping back to left-back. A point of difference is the potential inclusion of Brahim Diaz too, which would see Valverde alongside Tchouameni, and Guler and Camavinga on the bench.

Alonso will be looking for some continuity, having admitted that he has not enjoyed their performances of late. Defensively, Los Blancos have conceded four times in their last two games, but look vulnerable against Rayo Vallecano too.