Jude Bellingham becomes the latest Real Madrid injury concern

Real Madrid are preparing for their Champions League clash with Olympiakos in Piraeus, but there is now increased uncertainty over their line-up. England star Jude Bellingham has become the latest player to become an injury concern.

Los Blancos have just one central defender available for the match, with Raul Asencio set to be paired with one of Aurelien Tchouameni or Alvaro Carreras in Greece. Antonio Rudiger is yet to recover from his surgery, while David Alaba, Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao will be doubts until next week.

Jude Bellingham becomes late injury doubt

Now Bellingham is the latest player to raise concerns amongst the Real Madrid medical staff. Marca report that he has a muscle strain in his calf, and is now a late doubt for their clash with Olympiakos. The chances are that Xabi Alonso does not risk Bellingham’s fitness, but he is likely to be on the bench.

The report goes on to say that Bellingham is not injured per se, but is at risk of injury if he were to play. Bellingham of course missed the short preseason Real Madrid had after undergoing surgery on his shoulder, and in recent weeks has looked increasingly like himself, but has only been back in action for two months.

Real Madrid hoping to get healthy soon

Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal have not made the trip to Greece either, but the former with flu. Carvajal is the only long-term absence at this point though, and there is a chance that by the end of next week Los Blancos could have a fully fit squad at their disposal, excepting the Spain international. Alonso will not want to lose Bellingham though, who scored and assisted against Elche in their 2-2 draw on Sunday night at the Martinez Valero.