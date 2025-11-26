January transfer window: Liverpool submit bid for Barcelona target

Barcelona’s issues in central defence were made more than evident on Tuesday night, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However events elsewhere in London threaten to further propagate their issues at the position.

Recent months have seen Barcelona linked with a number of central defenders, with Ronald Araujo struggling to find form, and Andreas Christensen out of contract next summer. One of the names that has been mentioned most often is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who can sign a pre-contract and arrive on a free next summer.

Liverpool make January bid for Guehi

Guehi only became ‘available’ because of a failed move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, with Palace pulling the plug on a €35m deal. Liverpool remain interested in Guehi though, and Indykaila report that they have made a bid to now bring in the England international in the winter transfer window. Guehi was supposedly unhappy at Palace’s decision not to sanction a sale.

Exclusive 💣 We understand @LFC have submitted a bid for Marc Guéhi. 𝐖𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 £𝟐𝟓𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐝-𝐨𝐧𝐬. The bid has not been accepted or rejected. pic.twitter.com/VLpqjNG28L — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 25, 2025

Guehi is on Barcelona’s shortlist

The 26-year-old is one of the names that has been mentioned as a potential recruit for the Blaugrana next summer. Amid other names such as Goncalo Inacio and Nico Schlotterbeck, Guehi is one of the players that Director of Football Deco has identified to potentially strengthen the Barcelona defence.

Consensus sees Guehi elsewhere

Barcelona are far from Guehi’s only suitor, and if reports are to be believed, far from the frontrunners for his signature. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have both shown interest in Guehi in recent months too. Yet Los Blancos have seemingly shifted their focus elsewhere, believing that Guehi will be too expensive, and Bayern Munich believe that Liverpool are strong favourites. Certainly Barcelona seem unlikely to spend in January due to their salary limit issues, hence if the Reds can do a deal before the summer, they will face little interference from Barcelona.