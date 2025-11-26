Camp Nou contractor handed major fine for undocumented labour

Barcelona have been criticised for some of the practice carried out during the work on Camp Nou, as their stadium is renovated. Despite a successful return to their home ground on Saturday, the work is a long way from done, and there are more problems on the horizon.

Early on in the project, Barcelona faced criticism for Limak, the company contracted to carry out the project, allegedly employing people below the minimum wage, and not providing safe working conditions for their employees. The Catalan club said at the time that they would be looking into the complaints, and assured that everything would be done by the book.

Extrem Works fined €1m for undocumented labour

However the Confederation Syndicate of Labour Commissions (CCOO) have held multiple protests outside Camp Nou in recent months too, accusing the contractors of not respecting labour agreements. After filing a legal complaint, their motion has come to fruition. RAC1 report that subcontractor Extrem Works, who were employed by Limak, have received a €1m fine for using workers without the necessary documentation, and as a consequence, without the rights or guarantees they are entitled to. The Labour Commission has found 79 cases amongst their workforce, hence the fine.

In total, the Labour Inspection department at the Catalan Government have opened 218 cases to do with the Camp Nou renovation. In total, €1.43m in fines have been handed out, and €441k more in sanctions coming from those labour cases. Adding this latest fine, the figure will rise to nearly €3m.

Barcelona racing to get Camp Nou finished

This is not aided by the time pressure on Barcelona to get Camp Nou finished. Each passing game with Camp Nou operating at less than capacity brings an opportunity cost in the millions, and several sponsorship agreements could be written off if the stadium is not fully functional by the summer of 2028. President Joan Laporta has predicted the third tier will be opened in August of 2026.