Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Villarreal saw the Yellow Wall host the Yellow Submarine, but there was little love lost between the German fans and the Spanish authorities. Last month the planned game in Miami between Villarreal and Barcelona was pulled, but that was not forgotten by the local fans.

Villarreal were on board with the decision, with owner Fernando Roig declaring they would fund fans to travel to the USA, and seeing it as an opportunity for growth. Similarly, son and General Manager Fernando Roig Negueroles was furious with the decision to scrap the game with so little notice.

Dortmund fans protest game abroad

Ahead of the Champions League tie, Dortmund fans unfurled a banner making their feelings known on the mater, which read:

Home is where your heart is Against all games abroad Puta La Liga, Puta RFEF [F*** La Liga, F*** RFEF]

The plan has been championed by La Liga and President Javier Tebas, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approving the idea for the first time this season after several previous attempts. The game was ultimately pulled due to promoters Relevent, who cited ‘unrest in Spain’ over the game.

Game abroad issue far from settled

However there is little to suggest that this issue has gone away. Tebas has promised to try again, and seemed content that the project had gotten as far as it did this year, noting that ‘we were close’. In addition, Serie A appear to be going ahead with plans to host a match between Como and Milan in January in Australia. While much of German football has rejected the idea, disagreement in Spain is not at the same level.

Real Madrid are the main detractors in La Liga, saying that it would ‘adulterate the competition’. They had called on the Spanish government to get involved, and were exploring legal routes to halt it.