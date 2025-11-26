Barcelona stars react to Chelsea defeat: “We have to be more competitive”

Barcelona fell to a rather limp 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night, with the home side manipulating the game at will for the majority of it. While Hansi Flick was optimistic in his post-game analysis of a Barcelona side to come, Eric Garcia was not quite of the same opinion.

The general analysis was that Barcelona had started off in a reasonable manner, and had an early chance to take the lead through Ferran Torres. Things started to go down hill not too long after though.

“It’s been a crap night. We were coming off a good game against Athletic. We started the game well and had a couple of really good chances. We tried to hold on a bit in the second half, but 2-0 kills you off,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by Marca.

‘We have to be more competitive’ – Eric Garcia

Garcia continued on to say that he felt his side was unable to retain the ball, and their pressure did not get home at any point.

“I think they were pressing us. We didn’t adjust properly. We tried to jump with the full-backs and it was impossible. We had to run after the ball the whole time.”

For Barcelona, it was a third straight defeat for in the games against the biggest sides they have faced this season, namely Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and now Chelsea.

“The matches we’ve played are familiar. We need to be more competitive in these types of matches. The duels, second balls… if you don’t make yourself strong, it’s impossible to win.”

’11 against 11, we had our chances’ – Joan Garcia

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia also spoke to Movistar+ after the match, and admitted the superiority of Chelsea.

“It was difficult. It already was with 11 against 11, and then with one less… We tried to bring out what he have inside us to fight for the game, but Chelsea is a good team, and they controlled the spaces well, and we couldn’t do it.”

Garcia was also asked whether Chelsea had an extra gear than Barcelona

“Ultimately, that’s their style, playing at a high tempo] to press very high, to go one-on-one, but I think when it was 11 against 11 we had our chances, we found some spaces, but it couldn’t be.”

On Saturday, Barcelona secured their first clean sheet since Garcia had been out with his meniscus injury, but even with Garcia back in goal, their defensive frailties were on show again.

“We want to achieve as many clean sheets as possible. Sometimes it can’t be, even still we want to win. It’s true in the recent games things haven’t gone as planned, but the only thing for it is to fight.”

Flick was critical of Ronald Araujo’s decision-making in the lead up to his sending off, and Garcia was questioned on the Uruguayan’s state of mind at half-time.

“Nobody likes to leave their team with a player less, but in the end, the message from the dressing room was to show a lot of desire, to take advantage of the chances we have, but then the goal early in the second half stopped that happening.”