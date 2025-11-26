Barcelona came undone on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea running out 3-0 winners over the Catalan side. While Lamine Yamal had a difficult time against Marc Cucurella, Estevao on Chelsea’s right side scored their second, all but killing the tie off. The Brazilian impressed at the Club World Cup, but this was dubbed his first big Champions League night.

Estevao has been known to Barcelona fans for some time of course, originally introduced as ‘Messinho’. The 18-year-old was heavily linked to both Barcelona and Real Madrid for a period, but Chelsea ended up winning the race fo his signature, spending €45m to bring him in from Palmeiras. Real Madrid at the time had faith in Rodrygo Goes, while Barcelona placed their trust in Lamine Yamal in the same position, meaning neither went all out for the starlet.

Andre Cury: ‘Deco did not allow Estevao signing’

Agent Andre Cury, who has also worked as a scout for Barcelona, explained on Cadena SER (via Sport) on Wednesday that Barcelona’s coaching staff had approved the signing of the teenage talent before he made a move to Chelsea.

“In 2018, I started preparing reports on Estevao. In 2019, I took Abidal to Brazil to see him play. Even at 11 years old, it was clear he would be something special. We spoke with Barca about Estevao in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, after I left the club.”

However Director of Football Deco put the brakes on any deal.

“We offered the player because we believed he had a very bright future, but Barca’s finances weren’t in good shape. The technical staff always approved the signing, but Deco, with whom we met more than once, is very close to the club because their financial situation didn’t allow them to complete this operation.”

Estevao maintains Barcelona affection

Cury, who currently represents Estevao, would go on to say that he still has an affection for the Blaugrana.

“He now has a contract and is enjoying himself at Chelsea,” but “has a special place in his heart for Barca,” he said, before assuring that Lamine Yamal and Estevao were compatible.

While Tuesday night very much saw Estevao have a more successful night, were one to be playing, and the other either on the bench or out of position, questions would no doubt be asked at Barcelona. Given Lamine Yamal is a La Masia product, and did not cost a transfer fee, there is an argument they made the right call.