Agent offers Barcelona midfield signing for ‘€30-40m’

Barcelona looked lightweight in midfield on Tuesday evening against Chelsea, with Pedri out of action. Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia were asked to anchor the game for the Blaugrana, with Fermin Lopez ahead of them, but could not get to grips with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Reece James. Fortunately, an agent has appeared to offer a solution.

Brazilian agent Andre Cury is a name that Barcelona fans become increasingly acquainted with, having had a role in Neymar Junior’s transfer. Cury also represents Vitor Roque, who had a swift six months in Catalonia before being loaned out and then sold. Cury also spent a spell working for the club as a scout in South America, but most recently appeared explaining that client Estevao has an affection for Barcelona.

Cury offers Barcelona midfield signing

Following their defeat to Chelsea, Cury spoke to Cadena SER, and was asked which player he would recommend for the Blaugrana.

“A player I think could adapt very well to Barça’s system, contributing a lot of physicality and stamina, is Ederson, who plays for Atalanta. It’s an opportunity because his contract is expiring. Atalanta hasn’t wanted to sell him despite receiving very high offers. I think they’ll complete the transfer in this winter or summer window.”

Ederson available at a reduced price

The Serie A midfielder could also be available at a reduced price, according to Cury – who conveniently represents Ederson.

“[Atalanta were asking for] a lot of money, between €60m and €75m. He’s close to the end of his contract, they could reduce his price by half, to between €30m and €40m, but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position.”

Barcelona unlikely to prioritise midfield signing

Ederson has been linked to Barcelona in the past, and they were credited with interest as far back as 2023. All that said, it seems unlikely that they will pursue a midfield signing next summer. The Catalan side just renewed the contract of de Jong, and are in talks with Marc Casado over a fresh extension. Gavi and Pedri are also under contract long-term, and predicted to be the future of the position for Barcelona, albeit Ederson would provide a different option.